Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'

Only two months after the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri's Animal, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel, titled Animal Park. Ranbir, in one of his recent interviews, shared a few exciting details about the sequel.

During his conversation with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga (director) has one or two scenes of Animal Park ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting."

The actor added, "Now, because of the success of part one, Vanga has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything."

Animal ends with the promise of a sequel. The makers have saved some crucial scenes after the end credits roll. Towards the end of the film, a new conflict is introduced which hints at the sequel.

Animal is one of the highest grossing films of 2023. However, soon after the film hit the big screens on December 1, it was embroiled in a controversy as a section of audience felt that it is laced with sexism and glorifies misogyny. The movie was also bashed for its storyline and the protagonist. However, the makers stuck by their statement that the film was not made with the intention to influence reality and that it did not endorse toxic masculinity.

The film recently released on Netflix. It revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It earned over Rs 550 crore in India.