 WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night

Ranbir was seen winning the best actor award for Animal, while Alia was declared as the best actress for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

B-Town's favourite lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen indulging in some fun and PDA at a star-studded awards night in Gujarat. On Sunday, the two were seen grooving together to the viral song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir's film Animal, and left their fans swooning over them.

Several videos from the awards night have now surfaced on the internet, and in one of them, Alia can be seen joining Ranbir for a hot minute during his energetic performance. The two danced to the song Jamal Kudu from Animal and copied Bobby Deol's signature step with a glass on their heads.

As Alia perfectly balanced the glass and showed her moves to her husband, Ranbir was seen giving her a quick kiss before rushing back on the stage and continuing with his performance. The actor was also seen dancing to Arjan Vailly, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, Pehle Bhi Main and other songs.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Says Animal Started Talks About 'Toxic Masculinity': 'If You Don't Make Film On Them,...
article-image

The audience cheered as both Ranbir and Alia showered love on each other and made it a memorable night for their admirers.

At the same event, Ranbir was seen winning the best actor award for Animal, while Alia was declared as the best actress for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The couple was all smiles as they posed with their respective trophies, and dedicated it to their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir was also seen remembering father Rishi Kapoor during the awards night. "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you…the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," the actor said with the award for Animal in his hand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 1st Runner-Up Abhishek Kumar On His Newfound Popularity: 'More Than Girls Their Mothers...

Bigg Boss 17 1st Runner-Up Abhishek Kumar On His Newfound Popularity: 'More Than Girls Their Mothers...

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night

WATCH: Nick Jonas Denied Entry At Mumbai Airport Post Lollapalooza Stint, Singer Left Stranded In A...

WATCH: Nick Jonas Denied Entry At Mumbai Airport Post Lollapalooza Stint, Singer Left Stranded In A...

69th Filmfare Awards: Best And Worst Dressed Celebs - PHOTOS 

69th Filmfare Awards: Best And Worst Dressed Celebs - PHOTOS 

Chinmayi Sripaada SLAMS Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Over Viral Assault Video: 'Gurus Get...

Chinmayi Sripaada SLAMS Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Over Viral Assault Video: 'Gurus Get...