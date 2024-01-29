WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt As She Dances To Animal Song Jamal Kudu At Awards Night

B-Town's favourite lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen indulging in some fun and PDA at a star-studded awards night in Gujarat. On Sunday, the two were seen grooving together to the viral song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir's film Animal, and left their fans swooning over them.

Several videos from the awards night have now surfaced on the internet, and in one of them, Alia can be seen joining Ranbir for a hot minute during his energetic performance. The two danced to the song Jamal Kudu from Animal and copied Bobby Deol's signature step with a glass on their heads.

As Alia perfectly balanced the glass and showed her moves to her husband, Ranbir was seen giving her a quick kiss before rushing back on the stage and continuing with his performance. The actor was also seen dancing to Arjan Vailly, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, Pehle Bhi Main and other songs.

The audience cheered as both Ranbir and Alia showered love on each other and made it a memorable night for their admirers.

At the same event, Ranbir was seen winning the best actor award for Animal, while Alia was declared as the best actress for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The couple was all smiles as they posed with their respective trophies, and dedicated it to their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir was also seen remembering father Rishi Kapoor during the awards night. "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you…the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," the actor said with the award for Animal in his hand.