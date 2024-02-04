'Anupama Chopra Is Deeply Jealous': Kangana Ranaut REACTS After Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says His Wife Said Nobody Will Watch 12th Fail In Cinemas | Photo Via Instagram

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial, 12th Fail, has received a lot of appreciation. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, among others, it is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

During a special event to celebrate the success of 12th Fail, Vidhu revealed that his wife, journalist Anupama Chopra, said he should put 12th Fail on OTT as nobody would come to watch his film in cinemas.

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, and called Anupama 'deeply jealous.' The actress said, "Vidhu sir’s wife @anupamachopra is a disgrace in the name of film journalist, she is not only xenophobic but also deeply jealous and insecure of younger and intelligent women, no wonder she is jealous of her own husband, on whose name and wealth she built her website and other small businesses, got her bollywood wife card to flaunt in filmi parties and ganged up with gossip gangs of Bollywood against genuine talent and good films."

Vidu said that when he was making 12th Fail, Anupama said, "Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant ki film (It is your and Vikrant's film)!’ She told me I don’t know, I’m not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it’ll (12th Fail will) open at ₹2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of ₹30 lakhs. Everyone scared me."

Anupama, reacted to this and stated that he did not know who will come to the theatre to see this film. "I'm saying, in public, that I was wrong and you are right!," she said.