 Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Viral Photos Of Holding Hands With Mystery Man: 'Media Is Coming With Kinds Of Erotic Fantasies'
On Friday, Kangana Ranaut was spotted holding hands with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
On Friday, Kangana Ranaut was spotted holding hands with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai, which was sparked dating rumours. In it, the Queen actress was seen wearing a printed blue maxi dress as she stepped out the salon. Soon after the photos went viral, fans were left wondering about the man

Now, Kangana took to her Instagram story and reacted to the viral photos of her with a mystery man and said that he is her hairstylist and not her boyfriend. “I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon…"

Check out Kangana Ranaut's official statement:

"Whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possiblities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years,” she said.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Tejas, which was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Next, she Emergency, which marks her directorial debut and will be seen playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Kangana is also reuniting with R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film.

