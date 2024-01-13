Who Is Loic Chapoix, The Mystery Man Spotted Holding Hands With Kangana Ranaut?

Actress Kangana Ranaut sent her fans into a tizzy after she was spotted in the city on Friday evening holding hands with a mystery man. Within no time, the photo went viral on the internet, with netizens wondering if the actress had finally found love and was ready to make it public.

While Kangana's fans wondered who the mystery man was, with a little digging we found out that he is Loic Chapoix, a well-known hairstylist in the tinsel town.

Going by his social media handle, Loic is the Creative Art Director at Dessange India, a renowned French salon, which has multiple branches across India.

Kangana Ranaut is really in a relationship?? 👀

She look so happy! If he is the one,then am soooooo happyyyyyy for her 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cWfOT50ibE — BEING JOYCEE😈💫 (@joana57992281) January 12, 2024

Loic seems to be a favourite among the top actresses in B-Town and he has worked with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, and others.

In fact, he was the one who got the hair done for Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding day.

While the celebrity hairstylist seems to love flaunting his clients and his work with them on his Instagram handle, we noticed that he did not have a single picture with Kangana on his social media profile.

As the photo of Kangana holding his hand went viral, fans of the actress actually commented that they looked quite good together, and asked her if they were just friends or professional acquaintances, or if there was something more to the story.

Despite the buzz, Kangana has chosen to remain silent, which is only adding to the curiosity of the fans.