PHOTO: Kangana Ranaut Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Man In Mumbai, Fans Say 'They Look Good Together'

Actress Kangana Ranaut grabbed eyeballs after she was spotted in the city on Friday evening, holding hands with a mystery man. The actress looked radiant as she stepped out of the salon with the man, and she has now left netizens scratching their heads about the man's identity.

On Friday evening, Kangana was papped in Mumbai as she exited a salon, wearing a beautiful powder blue floral dress. She flaunted her curls and smiled at the cameras as the paparazzi caught up with her.

However, it was the man along with her who stole the limelight. While the actress, who is otherwise quite chatty with the shutterbugs, did not reveal who the mystery man was, netizens could not help but notice that she held his hand tight as they made their way to their car.

Kangana Ranaut is really in a relationship?? 👀

She look so happy! If he is the one,then am soooooo happyyyyyy for her 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cWfOT50ibE — BEING JOYCEE😈💫 (@joana57992281) January 12, 2024

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it got viral on social media in no time, and fans thought that the two actually made quite a good couple. "They look so good together," a user commented, while another asked, "Jijaji???"

Wondering if he was Kangana's boyfriend, her fans congratulated the actress and also stated that they were happy for her.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in her next film, titled Emergency. The film was also mark her debut as a director.

Besides, she also has a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.

Recently, she also revealed that she has the script ready for a film based on the Bilkis Bano case but she did not receive support from production houses and OTT giants for it.