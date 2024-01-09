Kangana Ranaut Armed With Bilkis Bano Movie Script: 'Worked On It For 3 Years, BUT...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday (January 9) said that she wants to make a film on the Bilkis Bano case. The actress took to her official X account to reveal that the script of the film is also 'ready'. For those unversed, on Monday, the Supreme Court nullified the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano amidst the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002.

On Monday, a social media user asked Kangana if she's interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie. The user also suggested how she can show the struggle of Bilkis Bano who 'fought against the corrupt system, when the men responsible were released unlawfully and garlanded'.

Replying to the user, Kangana wrote that the script of the film is ready, however, she has not received support from studios as well as OTT giants for the film's release.

"I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger, what are my options?" Kangana asked.

Reacting to Kangana's post, a user wrote on X, "Interesting tweet , OTT platform owned by one of the richest people in India , who incidentally is alleged to be close to @narendramodi, allegedly doesn't support KANGANA for being 'close' to @BJP4India."

Replying to the user, the actress called out the content head of one of the streaming giants for asking the makers of her upcoming film Noti Bonodini to 'change' the actress. She also stated in the same post that she was asked to 'never support BJP or fight elections'.

"Yes there film content head called Sohbha Sant told my producers of Noti Binodini to change the actress and said that she will green light the project in one day if they do so. My producer and director tried to convince them they didn’t want to compromise on the casting of the film, they even sent me to Jio office to beg and plead with them, instead I decided meet the ceo Jyoti Deshpandey and directly asked what was their reservation, she insisted there was no such thing but later they dropped the project never took my calls," Kangana wrote.

She added, "Last week I got the update that Shobha Sant told my producers on that record that ask Kangana to never support BJP or fight elections if she gives that in writing they will go ahead with the project, needless to say I was numb for days."