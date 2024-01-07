'Shame On You For Being Vulgarly Racist': Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Maldivian Politician Zahid Rameez Mocks PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit | Photo Via Instagram

Maldivian Politician Zahid Rameez created a stir on social media after he recently mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Soon after, several people called to "Boycott Maldives".

Zahid said, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," he stated. On January 7, Kangana Ranaut took to her X, formerly known as Twitter and mocked him.

Kangana responded by saying, "Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed. Mr Zahid, Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousands people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored and unexploited natural island."

Check it out:

Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed.… pic.twitter.com/hLbQvD5RYD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2024

"For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather exploration of nature, alignment with the source and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist," the actress concluded.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency. She will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for pan-India psychological thriller film.