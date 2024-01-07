Akshay Kumar Slams Maldives Ministers For 'Hateful & Racist' Comments Over PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit: 'Why Should We Tolerate Unprovoked Hate?' | Photo Via Instagram

Recently, a Maldivian political leader tweeted controversial remarks mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep. On January 7, Akshay Kumar took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and reacted to the hate speech.

Akshay wrote, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

"We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," the actor concluded.

Several Bollywood celebrities also appealed to people to explore Indian islands like Lakshwadeep.

John Abraham wrote, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go."

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti. This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands"

Earlier today, the Government of Maldives issued an official statement and stated that they are 'aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, C Sankaran Nair biopic, Housefull 5 and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.