Akshay Kumar Poses For Selfies With Fans At Mumbai Airport, Despite Bodyguard's Intervention, Fans Applaud Him: WATCH VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon. In a video captured by the paparazzi present at the airport premises, the National Award-winning actor was seen obliging fans for pictures, even as his security personnel were seen shrugging fans off to safeguard Kumar's personal space.

In the said video, the actor is seen donning black casuals with an attention-grabbing tee that reads, 'Dream Big, Die Young'. While he continues to walk towards his car with his security personnel accompanying him, Akshay ensured that everyone who walked up to him, requesting a picture were duly and kindly obliged.

To the extent that Akshay even told his security to be easy on fans even as they were duly doing their duties to ensure that fans do not get overfamiliar or too close for comfort with the actor. In the video, Akshay is seen telling his security, “Chhod na yaar (let it be, man)” while elated fans respectfully take their selfies and walk away without bothering him any further.

Akshay's kind gesture seems to be winning the hearts of netizens who called the OMG 2 star 'humble', 'nice' and 'large-hearted' in the comment section below the video.

One user commented, "Bade dil wala", which translates to 'large-hearted man'

Another added, "He is so humble'

AT THE WORK FRONT

Having faced consecutive box-office failures with Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee, Akshay's dry spell was finally broken with the success of OMG 2.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Soorarai Pottru remake opposite Radhika Madan. The film will be produced by Suriya who starred in the original and picked up the National Award as Best Actor. Additionally, Kumar will also be seen in an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he will reprise his role as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. He also has Sky Force with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur and the third installment of the Welcome franchise in his kitty.

