WATCH: Akshay Kumar Mobbed By Indian Army Jawans For Selfie During His Diwali Visit, Video Goes Viral 

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar spent a day with the Jawans of the Indian Army as a part of his Diwali festivities. Jai Jawan featured the actor who dedicated the festival of lights to honour the courage and valour of the brave soldiers who are on the frontline throughout the year.

A viral video that surfaced on social media, shows Akshay being mobbed by the excited Jawans who gathered around him for a selfie. Watch the video below.

During his visit, Akshay said, "I am very excited to be here. My father was a soldier in the army, so my heart since childhood is connected to the army. Seeing the uniform makes me proud and I am honoured to be here."

Akshay observed various military techniques, including the water plume technique, different improvised explosive device (IED) methods, and activities performed by combat engineers such as building bridges, constructing helipads, and conducting demolitions.

With his trademark enthusiasm, Akshay engaged in active dialogue, posing questions and gaining valuable insights into the challenges encountered by the army in protecting the nation.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay has a massive line-up of films. He will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be out on Eid 2024.

Akshay also has 'Welcome 3' which features Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever among others. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release in 2024.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru', ‘Housefull 5’, 'Shankara', 'SkyForce', 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

