 Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again, Says She’s ‘Not A Lawyer Yet’ But Vows To Keep Trying
Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again, Says She's 'Not A Lawyer Yet' But Vows To Keep Trying

Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Kim Kardashian | Photo File

Los Angeles: Reality star Kim Kardashian revealed she's "not a lawyer yet" as she shared the result of her Bar Exam attempt.

Months after she took the California bar exam on July 29 and July 30, the SKIMS founder shared via an Instagram post that although she did not pass the exam, she is still determined to achieve her goal.

Kim's post went like this, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV (sic)."

Looking back at her journey, she added, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!," the businesswoman concluded.

Earlier, Kim revealed that her legal aspirations commenced in 2018 when she decided to take on an apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm. This was an alternative to the traditional college route available in California and three other U.S. states.

Later, in 2021, Kim disclosed that she had finally passed the baby bar exam, also called the First-Year Law Student's Examination. It took her four tries to pass the examination.

Sharing the exciting update with the netizens, Kim wrote on her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she added.

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," her post further read.

