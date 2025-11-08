Grammy Nominations 2026: Shankar Mahadevan's Fusion Group Shakti, Anoushka Shankar Get Nominated

Shankar Mahadevan / Anoushka Shankar

The Grammy Awards 2026 nominations were announced recently, and many Indian and Indian-origin artists have been nominated this year as well. Shankar Mahadevan's fusion group Shakti, sitarist Anoushka Shankar, and others have been nominated at the Grammys 2026.

Anoushka has received two nominations this year. She has been nominated for in the Best Global Music Album category for Chapter III: We Return to Light. For the album, her co-nominees are Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar. They have also been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance for Daybreak.

While sharing about the nominations on Instagram, Anoushka posted a video and wrote, "Today is a day of contrasts - a horrific migraine AND news of my 12th and 13th Grammy nominations all in one afternoon (sic)."

She further wrote, "I’m beyond grateful, from my horizontal position in this darkened room, to have Chapter III: We Return to Light nominated for Best Global Album and ‘Daybreak’ up for Best Global Music Performance. To be nominated alongside the incredible @alamsarode and @sarathykorwar, with whom I made this music, makes it all the sweeter. For now, to sleep. Tomorrow, we celebrate! (sic)."

Shankar Mahadevan Nominated At Grammys 2026

The famous Indian music composer and singer, Shankar Mahadevan, has also been nominated in two categories. His fusion group Shakti has received nominations in the Best Global Music Album category for Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) and the Best Global Music Performance category for Sherni's Dream (Live).

Earlier this year, Shakti won its first Grammy. They won the Best Global Music Album award for This Moment.

Grammys 2026 Nominations

Other Indian-origin artists who are nominated at the Grammys 2026 are Siddhant Bhatia (Best Global Music Album for Sounds of Kumbha), and pianist Charu Suri (Best Contemporary Music Album for Shayan).

Grammy Awards 2026 Date

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are going to take place on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.