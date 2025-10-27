Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung over 7,000 songs in a career spanning multiple languages and genres, recently purchased a brand-new swanky car. While the musician did not post about it on his social media handles, several media pages have been sharing a video of Shankar with his new car as he welcomed it with his family members.

Shankar Mahadevan Buys New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shankar was seen posing with his new MG M9 car which is priced at Rs 80.33 lakh. Later, as he welcomed the vehicle at his residence, a Brass Tundi (Tori) musical instrument was played, accompanied by firecrackers being burst as a mark of celebration. Shankar was also seen performing a puja with his family members.

Check out the viral video:

The singer's car features presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, massage, heating, and ventilation functions, along with a dual sunroof and ambient lighting. It also comes equipped with a 13-speaker premium sound system, offers a range of 548 km, and supports fast charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Recently, Shankar Mahadevan performed at Jio World Garden, Bandra, Mumbai, for Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project, on October 4, 2025. His three-hour set featured Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, along with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan.

The festival lineup also included Anu Malik, who revisited his popular ’90s hits, as well as Baba Sehgal, Kunal Ganjawala, Avinash Gupta, and Shaarib–Toshi’s Abhijeet Sawant. Day 2 of the event featured the legendary duo Salim–Sulaiman Merchant.