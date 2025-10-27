 Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung over 7,000 songs across multiple languages and genres, recently bought a brand-new MG M9 worth ₹80.33 lakh. A video showed him welcoming the car with his family, performing a puja, and celebrating with firecrackers and traditional music. The luxury EV offers a 548 km range and premium features.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung over 7,000 songs in a career spanning multiple languages and genres, recently purchased a brand-new swanky car. While the musician did not post about it on his social media handles, several media pages have been sharing a video of Shankar with his new car as he welcomed it with his family members.

Shankar Mahadevan Buys New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shankar was seen posing with his new MG M9 car which is priced at Rs 80.33 lakh. Later, as he welcomed the vehicle at his residence, a Brass Tundi (Tori) musical instrument was played, accompanied by firecrackers being burst as a mark of celebration. Shankar was also seen performing a puja with his family members.

Check out the viral video:

FPJ Shorts
'Pay Extra For Peaceful Travel': Netizens React As Commuter Compares Rates Between AC Local Train vs Mumbai Metro 3
'Pay Extra For Peaceful Travel': Netizens React As Commuter Compares Rates Between AC Local Train vs Mumbai Metro 3
India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Needs To Be Leveraged To Provide Credit Access To 450 Million Untapped Borrowers
India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Needs To Be Leveraged To Provide Credit Access To 450 Million Untapped Borrowers
Thane School Bus Driver Held For Threatening To Kidnap Student, Demanding ₹4 Lakh
Thane School Bus Driver Held For Threatening To Kidnap Student, Demanding ₹4 Lakh
Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s Ashulia
Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s Ashulia
Read Also
Shankar Mahadevan Criticised For Singing Bollywood Songs During Mahashivratri Celebration At...
article-image

The singer's car features presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, massage, heating, and ventilation functions, along with a dual sunroof and ambient lighting. It also comes equipped with a 13-speaker premium sound system, offers a range of 548 km, and supports fast charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Recently, Shankar Mahadevan performed at Jio World Garden, Bandra, Mumbai, for Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project, on October 4, 2025. His three-hour set featured Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, along with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan.

Read Also
Hema Malini Buys New Car Worth Nearly ₹75 Lakh, Performs Puja & Poses On Driver's Seat; Watch...
article-image

The festival lineup also included Anu Malik, who revisited his popular ’90s hits, as well as Baba Sehgal, Kunal Ganjawala, Avinash Gupta, and Shaarib–Toshi’s Abhijeet Sawant. Day 2 of the event featured the legendary duo Salim–Sulaiman Merchant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai...

Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai...

Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good...

Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good...

Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur, Actor Pulled Into Crowd By Overexcited...

Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur, Actor Pulled Into Crowd By Overexcited...

'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action...

'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action...