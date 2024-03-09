Shankar Mahadevan Criticised For Singing Bollywood Songs During Mahashivratri Celebration At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Grammy Award winning singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan is being criticised for performing on Bollywood songs during the grand Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Foundation on Friday evening. Several pictures and videos of the musician's mesmerising performance have flooded social media platforms. While fans lauded the singer-composer for immersing the audience in the enchanting world of Lord Shiva, a section of social media users were baffled to see him perform on Bollywood songs.

The 12-hour event was attended by thousands of people and a lot of devotees joined the LIVE streaming of the celebration on social media. The event was also attended by actress Pooja Hegde.

Shankar Mahadevan criticised

Soon after videos of Shankar Mahadevan performing on Hindi film songs surfaced, netizens asked Sadhguru not to invite him again for any such event.

A user wrote on X, "Dear Shankar Mahadevan #IshaFoundation is not a FilmFare Stage to Perform so called Bollywood Songs. and that Lady Voice...🤢 Ufff. #Sadguru Plz Don't invite @Shankar_Live Again for Isha Mahashivratri. #SHAMEFUL."

Another wrote, "Please never call Shankar Mahadevan again. He showed he don't deserve this stage and this night."

Why did Shankar Mahadevan sing Bollywood songs at the religious event?

Sharing his excitement for performing at the Mahashivratri celebration, Shankar Mahadevan had said that his fans had requested him to perform on his all-time hit Bollywood songs. "It is a blessing and I'm very happy to be here. I'm coming her after nearly 17 years. Today is going to be a mixture of songs dedicated to Lord Shiva but the request has come to me from the audience to sing popular songs."

He added, "So it's also going to be my Bollywood hits... I'll be singing Zinda from Bhaag Milkha, Rock On, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Mast Magan, Mitwa, Breathless and of course a lot of Shiva songs."

Last month, Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion music band Shakti won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for 'This Moment'.

The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Gushing about his Grammy win, the music composer and singer had said, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly 'THIS MOMENT.'"