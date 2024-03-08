Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessings At Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Ahead Of Yodha Release; Watch Video...

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday (March 8).

Several pictures and videos of the actor from the temple have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, the actor is seen making his way to the temple amid tight security. Another video shows his offering prayers and performing a puja. Sidharth is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt in the visuals.

A viral photo also shows a pandit applying chandan tilak on Sidharth's forehead inside the temple. Take a look:

.@SidMalhotra seeks divine blessings of lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on the auspicious day of MahaShivratri 🙏✨🧿



Har Har Mahadev 🔱#SidharthMalhotra #Mahashivratri #HappyMahashivratri #Yodha #HarHarMahadev #Mahashivratri2024 pic.twitter.com/oMrlq4qTie — Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) March 8, 2024

Sidharth is currently busy with the promotions of Yodha. On Thursday (March 7), Sidharth and Raashii were in Chandigarh. Several pictures of the actors surfaced online in which they were seen enjoying Punjabi food and lassi.

Sidharth took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with his co-star in which they are seen posing with a glasses of lassi in their hands. "Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua," he captioned his post.

During the trailer launch event of the film, Sidharth mentioned how 'life came to a full circle' for him with Yodha. Mentioning his longstanding association with Karan Johar, the actor recalled how he worked as an assistant director for KJo in My Name Is Khan, post which the director gave him his big break in Student Of The Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. "I have been seeing videos of fans comparing my clips from SOTY and Yodha, and I realised this is exactly what my journey has been. With Yodha, I seem to have completed my journey as an actor and life has come to a full circle for me. I will forever be grateful to Karan for giving me this opportunity and for standing by me through it all," he stated.