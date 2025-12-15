 'Today Is A Hard Day For Me...': Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Kapur Shares A Heartfelt Note For Late Husband On Her Birthday
Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in June this year, was married to Priya Kapur. On Monday, Priya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she celebrated her birthday without Sunjay.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Priya Kapur / Sunjay Kapur | Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. He was married to Priya Kapur, and on Monday, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she celebrated her birthday without Sunjay.

Priya, on her Instagram story, posted, "Today is a hard day for me. I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me. I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life! (sic)."

She further wrote, "But in the smallest moments, I feel you close. Azarias made me a birthday card and Safira wished me at midnight. That is enough for me. Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me and I know you are still here with us (sic)."

Sunjay Kapur's Last Birthday Wish For Wife Priya Kapur

Last year, Sunjay had penned a sweet birthday wish for Priya. She has shared the post on her Instagram story.

The post read, "My J, here's wishing you the happiest birthday ever! My best friend and the most amazing wife and mother and task master in the world. I love you! The most! to staying young forever and making every day count. Thank you for being my partner in our journey, you truly are the best! (sic)"

Sunjay Kapur's Property Legal Battle

There's a legal case going on in the Delhi High Court between Priya and Karisma Kapoor's kids. The children have asked for their share of their late father's estimated Rs. 30,000 crore estate.

Amid the legal battle, neither Karisma nor Priya has given any statement regarding the case.

Sunjay Kapur Death

Kapur passed away in June this year, at the age of 53, during a polo match. According to reports, he was stung by a bee and died due to a heart attack.

