 Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees Claim 'Baseless & Reckless'
Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees Claim 'Baseless & Reckless'

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees Claim 'Baseless & Reckless'

Priya Sachdev has hit back at allegations from Karisma Kapoor and her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, accusing her of taking over Sunjay Kapur's property and failing to pay Rs. 95 lakh in school fees. Priya's advocate presented receipts in court, stating that she has been independently paying the children's fees since Sunjay's death.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Sunjay Kapur Will Row | Instagram

There has been an ongoing legal battle over late entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur's property between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev. Priya has now hit back strongly at her mother-in-law and Karisma, who have continued to accuse her of taking over all of Sunjay’s property. Calling the allegations "factually incorrect", Priya's advocate presents the paid school-fees receipt in court.

According to a News18 report, Priya's advocate, Shyel Trehan, responded to the claims made by Karisma regarding her children's school fees of Rs. 95 lakh not being paid. Presenting the documents and receipts, Trehan told the court that the school fees have reportedly been "independently" paid by Priya since Sunjay's death. The payment of Rs. 95 lakh was also reportedly shown in court.

Priya's Advocate Calls Allegations 'Baseless'

Caaling out the allegations of concealing Sunjay's assets, Priya hit back with his lawyer calling the claims "baseless and reckless." Advocate stated, "I have filed a detailed list of assets, and every transaction is in the list of assets (sic)." The advocate further added that "no money has been moved abroad" by Priya.

article-image

Sunjay Kapur's Mother Calls Out Priya Sachdev for ‘Massive Concealment’ in Her Late Husband's Assets

As per the reports, Sunjay's salary at the time of his death was around Rs. 60 crore annually. His luxury assets and 6.5% stake in Sona Comstar brought the value to approximately Rs. 650 crore. However, Priya's mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, claims that her daughter-in-law showed only Rs. 1.7 crore in the bank accounts.

Rani's lawyer said, "Massive concealment. This house (farmhouse in Delhi) is built by my late husband. There are more than 50 pieces of artwork there. Sunjay Kapur had no life insurance, no rental income, and mutual funds. His salary was Rs 60 crore, and we are saying that he has only Rs 1.7 crore in his accounts (sic)," as per Hindustan Times.

