 Hema Malini Buys New Car Worth Nearly ₹75 Lakh, Performs Puja & Poses On Driver's Seat; Watch Video
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has brought home a brand-new luxury car, and a video of her performing a puja for the vehicle has surfaced on social media. Fondly known as Bollywood's "Dream Girl," Hema Malini marked the auspicious days of Ganeshotsav celebrations with this new addition to her garage.

In the viral clip shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the actress can be seen offering prayers for her new car before taking the driver's seat and posing with a smile. Dressed in a pink suit, she looked graceful as ever.

The video also suggested that the actress has now added the MG M9 to her collection of luxury cars after a little research, we found out that the price of the car is nearly Rs 75 lakh.

The car was also decorated with balloons and photos of the actress with her family members. Soon after the video was shared, fans congratulated her on the new purchase.

In another news, the actress sold two apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 12.50 crore. The transactions, reviewed by property portal Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, were registered in August 2025.

Both the properties are located in Oberoi Springs, one of the most prominent residential complexes in Oshiwara.

Esha Deol Recalls Mother Hema Malini's Golden Advices: 'Will Pass All Of Them To My Daughters'...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini is serving as the Member of Parliament from Mathura. On the film front, she was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which released in 2020.

Often hailed as Bollywood’s "Dream Girl," Hema Malini rose to prominence as one of the most celebrated actresses of the 1970s and 1980s.

