Michael Jackson Biopic: Jaafar Jackson's Film's Trailer Becomes Most-Viewed Music Biopic Launch With Over 116 Million Views

The much-awaited biopic on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has already set a record even before its release. The teaser trailer for the film, starring Jaafar Jackson as his legendary uncle, has taken the internet by storm. The trailer has amassed over 116 million views within just a couple of days of its launch.

With this, it has officially become the most-viewed music biopic trailer of all time. Within just 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered a staggering 116.2 million views worldwide, according to WaveMetrix. It also marks Lionsgate's biggest trailer debut to date.

The trailer showcases Jaafar flawlessly recreating Michael's signature dance moves, including the iconic moonwalk, along with a glimpse of the legendary 'Thriller' sequence. It will reportedly begin screening in theaters next week.

The film traces Michael Jackson’s remarkable evolution - from his humble beginnings as a young boy with extraordinary talent to his rise as one of the most influential entertainers in the world. It delves into his formative years performing alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5. The story will also give a glimpse of Jackson's solo career and his unprecedented fame in the 1980s, a decade that cemented his status as the "King of Pop" through music, iconic dance moves, and record-shattering albums.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film also stars Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Miles Teller as John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 24, 2026.