Did Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Cheat On Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal With Actress Donal Bisht?

The drama surrounding Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj has taken a sensational turn after reports surfaced suggesting that he allegedly cheated on his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal with actress Donal Bisht. For those unversed, Donal participated in Bigg Boss 15, however, her journey in the reality show was short-lived as she got evicted in the initial weeks.

Neither Abhishek nor Donal has commented on the matter yet, but their alleged affair has become a hot topic among fans.

An insider informed News 18 that Abhishek was dating Donal while he was married to Akanksha.

"Abhishek and Donal were together for a short period of time. They were dating while Abhishek was married to Akanksha. But their relationship did not last long because it looked like Abhishek wasn’t serious. They also broke up soon," the source informed the news portal.

However, another source stated that Abhishek dated Donal after his separation from Akanksha.

Abhishek found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond Bigg Boss 19. Akanksha recently made shocking allegations against him, claiming that he was unfaithful during their marriage. She lashed out at the actor and called him a 'liar'. She also accused him of 'hiding facts'.

Taking to her Instagram story on November 2, Akanksha shared a clip in which Abhishek is seen talking to Gaurav Khanna about his past.

Reacting to it, Akanksha wrote, "He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life - that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too."

"He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years he's been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary," she added.

On a concluding note, Akanksha wrote, "I'm not here for drama or revenge - I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant."

While netizens pointed out that the two had reportedly parted ways in 2020 and questioned why Akanksha was bringing up the matter now, she later clarified that their separation actually took place on August 18, 2023, and hit back at trolls who claimed she was exposing him 'after six years.'