MTV Splitsvilla 16 Host Karan Kundrra Viral Video With Zareen Khan Sparks Reaction, Fans Say 'Tejasswi Prakash's BF Always Seems Busy With Other Women'- WATCH

Karan Kundrra | Instagram/X

MTV Splitsvilla 16 host Karan Kundrra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with the caption, "Surprise Banger of a Night!" In the pictures, Karan is seen enjoying the evening with his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash and his friend Zareen Khan. Meanwhile, a clip uploaded on X shows Karan busy taking pictures with Zareen while Tejasswi enjoys the party.

The X user captioned the clip, "Tejasswi’s bf always seems busy with other women. That desperation to click pictures with Zareen says a lot (sic)." Another user commented, "@kkundrra is slowly becoming the pre bb version of karan kundrra who used to party with friends always (sic)."

Tejasswi’s bf always seems busy with other women. That desperation to click pictures with Zareen says a lot 🤭#Tejasswiprakash #tejran pic.twitter.com/QYagNHN3t4 — Bacterial Biryani (@BacterialBiryan) January 9, 2026

@kkundrra is slowly becoming the pre bb version of karan kundrra who used to party with friends always 😂

After 4 years his mask is falling off #tejran #karankundrra @itsmetejasswi — redd (@spicyredhotch) January 9, 2026

According to a report by News18, Karan dropped Zareen home after the party. The party, held at Sanjay Dutt’s Solaire restaurant in Mumbai, was also attended by Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel, and others.

Karan and Zareen had earlier worked together in the 2018 horror film 1921. Talking about his experience working with Zareen on 1921, Karan told Deccan Chronicle, "Zareen is such a fun person to work with. I call her ‘giggles’. She and I kept laughing on the sets throughout our schedule (sic)." Recalling the fun on set, he added, "She is a very cool chic. Surprisingly, I never thought she will be like this (sic)."

Karan Kundrra will now be seen hosting Splitsvilla 16, bringing his charisma and energy to the popular reality show. Splitsvilla 16 premieres on Friday, January 9, 2025, at 7 PM on MTV India. The show will be available to watch on MTV Indian and on Jio Hotstar for the digital viewers. The show will air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.