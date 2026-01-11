SHOCKING! Influencer Claims ₹5 Lakh Offer To Bash Varun Dhawan's Acting In Border 2, Shares Call Recording Exposing Campaign Against Actor

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Border 2, slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The actor has been facing attacks and trolling ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge and the teaser of the war drama were released. However, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta recently pointed out an alleged smear campaign against the film and labelled the trolls 'anti-national' for targeting Varun.

Influencer Alleges ₹5 Lakh Offer To Troll Varun Dhawan

Amid this, popular social media influencer Thara Bhai Joginder shared a shocking video on his Instagram handle, exposing the negative campaign being run against the actor. On Saturday, he shared a video, where he was heard saying, "Varun Dhawan ki image kharab karne ke liye social media par ek campaign chal raha hai. Yeh log paisa de rahe hain aur keh rahe hain ki bas itna bolna hai ki Varun Dhawan ne bahut gandi acting ki hai."

Check out the video:

Later, he also shared a call recording of a conversation with another person who allegedly offered Joginder Rs 5 lakh to post a negative video about Varun's acting in Border 2. However, the influencer lashed out, saying that Border 2 is a film based on the Indian Army, and questioned how he could ever wish to spread negativity against such a project.

Joginder threatened the person, saying he would go to the police immediately after the man remarked, "Fauji kaunsa tumhe khane-peene ko de rahe hain, bhai?" The comment did not sit well with the influencer, who hit back, saying, "Tu humare Hindustan ka hai ya Pakistan ka? Tujhe sharam nahi hai yeh baat bolte hue? Campaign tere g**d mein gaya. Tune yeh baat bol kaise di? Main tere upar police complaint karu abhi. Tum log mujhe Rs 5 lakh mein khareedoge? Tumhare ghar pe bhi maa-behen hogi, kya koi unko badnaam kare toh achha lagega?"

After ending the phone call, he said, "Varun Dhawan ne movie ke andar kya galti kar di? Director jaise usse role dega, waise hi woh karega na. Sharam karo."