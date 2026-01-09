'Hamara Season Bhi Kam Nahi Hone Wala': Splitsvilla 16's Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar Fires Back At Season 15 Comparisons Ahead Of Grand Premiere

Splitsvilla 16 | Instagram

MTV Splitsvilla 16 is all set to premiere on Friday, January 9, 2025. Ahead of the show’s launch, a Roadies winner and contestant from Splitsvilla 16 has been building excitement around the upcoming season. Taking to his Instagram story, he assured fans that the 16th season will be just as entertaining and impactful as the previous ones, promising that it will not disappoint.

Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, took to his Instagram to announce, "Aaj aane wala hai Splitsvilla 16." He further addressed those who believe that Season 15 set a high benchmark and doubt whether the upcoming season can match it. Shutting down such claims, Gullu said, "Jitne bhi log keh rahe hai na pichle saal ka season falana falana, no doubt pichle saal ka season bhot crazy tha, lekin yaar hamara season bhi kam nahi hone wala (Everyone who keeps saying that last year’s season was this or that, honestly, our season is not going to be any less)." He further claimed that Season 16 is going to be "full fun" and urged his fan to watch the show without a miss.

Roadies winner Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu shared his excitement after watching today’s Splitsvilla X6 premiere. While he admitted that Splitsvilla X5 was absolutely crazy, he confidently said this season is also set to be next level. #KushalTanwar #MTV #SplitsvillaX6 pic.twitter.com/hvOW5wXkVk — Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) January 9, 2026

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 1 Release Time

Splitsvilla 16 episode 1 will premiere on MTV today on January 9, 2025 sharply at 7 pm. The new episodes will continue to release three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Television viewers can watch the show on MTV India and digital audience can stream it on Jio Hotstar.

Splitsvilla 16 Contestants

Kushal Tanwar, Shubhangi Jaiswal, Yogesh Rawat, and Niharika Tiwari are the confirmed contestants. The other rumoured named to enter the show are Himanshu Arora, Devanshi Doshi, Anushka Ghosh, Aarav Chugh, Akansha, Tanye de Villiers, Ashmita Adhikari, Mohit Magotra, Ayush Sharma, Kaira Anu, Vishu Bajaj, Gauresh Gujral, Anuj Sharma, Piyush Sharma, Simran Khan, Anjali Schmuck, Deeptanshu Saini, Anushka Gosh, and Suzzane. Splitsvilla 16 is likely to have 32 contestants, with 16 men and 16 women.