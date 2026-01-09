 The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Heading For A Good Start, But Will Collect Less Than Kalki 2898 AD & Salaar
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. But thanks to Prabhas' great fan following, the movie is expected to take a good start at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | YouTube

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is a Telugu film and has been dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The movie has received mostly negative reviews, but it looks like it might take a good opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, during its paid previews on Thursday, the movie collected Rs. 9.15 crore. As per early estimates, on its first day, The Raja Saab might collect around Rs. 35-40 crore, which will be a good start but not a great one. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 40 crore.

Prabhas' last two releases, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, had taken a bumper opening at the box office. The former had collected Rs. 95.3 crore on its first day, and the latter had taken an opening of Rs. 90.7 crore. Well, The Raja Saab will surely not be able to reach even near these movies.

The Raja Saab Budget

According to reports, The Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs. 400-450 crore. So, the film needs to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

The Raja Saab Reviews

The film has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Raja Saab 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."

The Raja Saab Part 2

At the end of The Raja Saab, the makers have announced a sequel to the movie titled Raja Saab: Circus 1935. Well, it will be interesting to see what response The Raja Saab will get at the box office, and if the sequel will be made or not.

