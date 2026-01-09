 The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script & Dialogues But Praise THIS Thing
Social media platforms are flooded with early reviews of the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. While some have praised The Raja Saab's 'intriguing' concept, others said that its screenplay wasn't up to the mark. A section of users also praised Thaman's background music

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal's The Raja Saab hit the big screens on Friday (January 9) and fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement. So far, it has received mixed reviews from film critics and those who attended the early morning shows of the film.

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly known as Twitter), are flooded with early reviews of the Prabhas-starrer.

While some have praised The Raja Saab's 'intriguing' concept, others said that its screenplay wasn't up to the mark. A section of users also praised Thaman's background music.

article-image

"Raja Saab is a good watch .. the set up is different to regular films .. except lags in few places, I liked the movie thoroughly .. Energetic #Prabhas is all you need on the screen. Go watch it. @DirectorMaruthi chose a very good concept and he was almost there to justify 100 percent. He should be credited to show darling in a full energetic avatar which fans miss," one of the reviews posted on X read.

Another wrote, "There are only two takeaways from this film -1. DARLING PRABHAS... 2. THAMAN BGM. It's a Average commercial cinema with no proper flow."

article-image

Criticising the dialogues and VFX of the film, another X user wrote, "#TheRajaSaab What was that? 🥴 No horror, zero comedy, just pure torture. Maruthi has completely wasted Prabhas with this outdated script and cringe jokes. The VFX looks like a mobile game from 2010. A Colossal DISASTER. Save your money."

Take a look at some other reviews here:

Meanwhile, several reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab. It is released on the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

