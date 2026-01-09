Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel Star'—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Prabhas' fans are known for going all out during their favourite star’s film releases, and this time was no different. As The Raja Saab hit theaters today, January 9, fans brought crocodiles to the film's screening, raising some concerns. The stunt was inspired by a scene in the film's trailer, which shows Prabhas’ character throwing a 'crocodile' during a fight.

Prabhas Fans Bring Crocodiles Inside Theatre

In viral videos on social media, fans were seen holding the 'crocodiles' above their heads and running into the halls, leaving some audience members shocked. However, the crocodiles were not real animals but dummies.

A fact check by Grok set the record straight. "The video is real, capturing Prabhas fans in a theater holding toy crocodiles as a fun nod to a movie scene where he fights one. It's not live animals—just enthusiastic fan props for The Raja Saab release."

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is set to perform well at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 4.52 crore net in India on its first day across all languages.

The Raja Saab Makers On Bhool Bhulaiyaa Comparisons

Producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad reacted to the comparisons with Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa and told Pinkvilla, "We had to design a fantasy bringing in India’s biggest star. So, it’s significantly different from the visual elements as well as the backdrop story."

Riddhi Kumar, who plays the role of Anitha in the film, added, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an incredible film, I love it, but it was also very realistically based. It was based on a real palace, in a real situation with real people. This also has a psychological aspect, yet also a very realistic horror aspect, and the world that you venture in is a fantasy world."

The Raja Saab Cast

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab was released on January 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.