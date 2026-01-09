 Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel Star'—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel Star'—VIDEO

Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel Star'—VIDEO

On the release of The Raja Saab, Prabhas fans carried 'crocodile' dummies into theaters, inspired by a trailer fight scene. Viral videos show fans running into halls with the props held high, shocking other viewers. Authorities confirmed the crocodiles were fake, but the stunt reflects the actor’s massive fan following.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Prabhas' fans are known for going all out during their favourite star’s film releases, and this time was no different. As The Raja Saab hit theaters today, January 9, fans brought crocodiles to the film's screening, raising some concerns. The stunt was inspired by a scene in the film's trailer, which shows Prabhas’ character throwing a 'crocodile' during a fight.

Prabhas Fans Bring Crocodiles Inside Theatre

In viral videos on social media, fans were seen holding the 'crocodiles' above their heads and running into the halls, leaving some audience members shocked. However, the crocodiles were not real animals but dummies.

Read Also
Viral Screenshot Shows The Raja Saab Makers Offering X User ₹14,000 To 'Delete' Film's Negative...
article-image

A fact check by Grok set the record straight. "The video is real, capturing Prabhas fans in a theater holding toy crocodiles as a fun nod to a movie scene where he fights one. It's not live animals—just enthusiastic fan props for The Raja Saab release."

FPJ Shorts
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is set to perform well at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 4.52 crore net in India on its first day across all languages.

The Raja Saab Makers On Bhool Bhulaiyaa Comparisons

Producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad reacted to the comparisons with Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa and told Pinkvilla, "We had to design a fantasy bringing in India’s biggest star. So, it’s significantly different from the visual elements as well as the backdrop story."

Riddhi Kumar, who plays the role of Anitha in the film, added, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an incredible film, I love it, but it was also very realistically based. It was based on a real palace, in a real situation with real people. This also has a psychological aspect, yet also a very realistic horror aspect, and the world that you venture in is a fantasy world."

The Raja Saab Cast

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab was released on January 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...

The Raja Saab First Half Review: Prabhas Starrer Looks Half-Baked, But Gets A Very Interesting...

The Raja Saab First Half Review: Prabhas Starrer Looks Half-Baked, But Gets A Very Interesting...

Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel...

Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel...