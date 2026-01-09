MTV Splitsvilla 16 X Review: Fans Go Crazy Over Karan Kundrra's 'Maine To Bigg Boss Mein Bhi Splitsvilla Kar Liya' Remark

Splitsvilla 16 | MTV Splitsvilla

Splitsvilla 16 has premiered today on January 9, 2026 at 7 pm. Excited fans has tuned in to MTV India to watch Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra's hosted show. Fans have started flooding the social media as the dating show kicks off.

Splitsvilla 16 X Review: Check Fans Reaction

Splitsvilla 16 kicked off with the hosts Sunny and Karan introducing the single girls in the show. During this, Karan joked, "maine tho biggboss mein bhi splitsvilla kar liya tha (sic)." Reacting to the same, a user tweeted, ""maine tho biggboss mein bhi splitsvilla kar liya tha" @kkundrra Karan yaar 😭😭😂 (sic)." Another wrote, "Karan - im so excited im such a big fan.. meine toh BiggBoss me hi splitsvilla ker diya tha. sksksksk we know kk we know (sic)." Another tweeted, "MTV Splitsvilla X6 premieres with Sunny Leone raising the heat! Love, drama, and twists every Fri-Sat-Sun at 7PM (sic)." One reacted to a woman's statement, saying, ""Splitsvilla is a place where I can find my one true love" Yeah gurl sure (sic)."

Splitsvilla 16 episode one started with the introduction of single men and women. Towards the end of the episode, the first task had women getting the chance to send hearts to whoever they like. In the end, there were three men who bagged most of the hearts. Now, it all depends on these men and which woman they will choose. Whoever they choose will ultimately be saved in the upcoming episode.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes premieres three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on MTV and Jio Hotstar.