The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Film Online?

The Bengal Files OTT Release Date | ZEE5

After the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is all set to bring yet another powerful and thought-provoking story to the screen — The Bengal Files. Known for his bold storytelling and focus on socio-political themes, Agnihotri’s next film aims to shed light on one of the most turbulent and lesser-known chapters of Indian history. The film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, and now it is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from November 21, 2025.

About The Bengal Files

The movie has already sparked curiosity due to its intriguing title and Agnihotri’s promise that it will present “another untold truth of India’s history.” Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the director will depict Bengal’s complex socio-political landscape, known for its rich culture, intellectual legacy, and historical struggles. The movie combines emotional storytelling with hard-hitting realism, backed by strong performances and compelling research.

The story that demands attention. Get ready to witness the boldest chapter of Bengal. 🔥#TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/4XlOzKdt6a — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) November 8, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi talk about the film

Producer and Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “The Bengal Files is not just a film; it’s a reminder. It’s about the forgotten chapters of our collective conscience and the price of silence. Through this story, we wanted to bring Bengal’s pain, courage and truth to the forefront. I’m glad that, through ZEE5, this story will now reach every home — every viewer who wants to know what really happened.”

Actor Anupam Kher said, “Some stories stay with you forever, and The Files trilogy is one of them. This isn’t just about history — it’s about humanity. When I read the script, I felt an ache that only truth can cause. Portraying this role was emotionally exhausting yet deeply fulfilling. Films like this remind us that courage is not just about standing up in battle, it’s also about standing up for truth. I believe every viewer who watches The Bengal Files on ZEE5 will feel the same intensity, the same silence, and the same power that we felt while making it.”

Producer and Actor Pallavi Joshi said, “Each film in the Files Trilogy has been an emotional and artistic awakening for us. With The Bengal Files wanted to capture a truth buried under decades of denial. Every performance, every scene is rooted in reality and emotion. I’m proud that ZEE5 is taking this story to a wider audience who can now experience it beyond the big screen.”

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions. Attar Singh Saini has done the cinematography and Rohit Sharma has composed the music of the film.