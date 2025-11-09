 'Unacceptable In A Civilised Society': Sarath Kumar Slams Body-Shaming Remarks On Gouri Kishan, Calls Them 'Below The Belt'
Sarath Kumar condemned a journalist for asking Tamil actress Gouri G Kishan an inappropriate, body-shaming question at a press meet, calling it “below the belt” and unacceptable. Gouri said the remarks were ridiculous and harmful, adding that such attitudes sideline women and affect mental health, confidence and self-esteem.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Chennai: Actor and BJP leader Sarath Kumar has strongly reacted to the recent incident where Tamil actress Gouri G Kishan was asked an inappropriate question about her weight during a press conference.

Calling the journalist's remarks "below the belt," Sarath said that such behaviour was unacceptable in a civilised society.

Actor & BJP Leader Sarath Kumar's Statement

While speaking to the media, Sarath said, "... It is condemnable and below the belt to ask such a question to a woman. Respect for women is essential in any civilised society, and what he has done is completely wrong."

'Unacceptable In A Civilised Society': Sarath Kumar Slams Body-Shaming Remarks On Gouri Kishan, Calls Them 'Below The Belt'
Actress Gouri Kishan's Statement

Earlier, actress Gouri Kishan had spoken to ANI about the same incident, describing the journalist's question as "ridiculous."

"My co-actor was asked, 'We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?'. The second question to the director was that it was a miscasting because the hero is so tall, and I am out of shape or short... He (the journalist asking the question) then defended it for a long time," the actor told ANI.

Stating that the journalist defended his questions by calling them "facts", Gouri added, "For some people, women are just there and they shouldn't have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason. The fact that nobody spoke up is like everybody is ready to let go. What I want to do with my body is my choice. Such things can open up a lot of issues surrounding mental health, self-confidence, and self-esteem." Gouri G Kishan was present at the press meet of her latest film, 'Others', where she, as well as her co-star and director, had to face questions about her casting.

