Deepika Padukone Recalls Her Accent & Voice Were Mocked When She Entered Films: 'Now I'm Voice Of Meta AI, Strange!'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has joined hands with Meta, becoming the new voice of Meta AI across multiple countries. She recently announced the collaboration through a video on social media, sharing a reel of herself recording her voice for Meta AI. Days after the announcement, the actress pointed out the irony that when she entered the film industry, she was mocked for her accent and voice, and now, she is the voice of Meta AI.

Deepika Padukone Says Her Accent & Voice Were Mocked When She Entered Films

Speaking at the CNBC TV's Global Leadership Summit alongside fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Friday evening, Deepika said, "It is interesting as I'm someone whose voice was mocked when I came into the industry, and now suddenly I'm the voice of Meta AI. Strange. and my accent too. But I continued to own it. And I think that's how and why it happened."

Deepika Padukone On Carving Her Own Path In Hollywood

Furthermore, the 38-year-old actress stated that her international career has been shaped by a conscious effort to represent India on her own terms, and she has personally experienced the 'cliches' that often shape Western perceptions of the country.

Deepika stated that she was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that she knows. She added that when she moved to Hollywood, she never wanted to conform to what was expected of her or tailor herself to suit a global audience, even if it took longer.

"I think what bothered me every time I went to the West was this sort of idea of India they have. It is so different from the country that I know. I have experienced all those cliches firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent or the colour of my skin. I was clear that I wanted to do it my way and on my terms."

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Work

On the work front, Deepika will reunite with Atlee after Jawan and will feature alongside Allu Arjun.

Next, she has Siddharth Anand's King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.