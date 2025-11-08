Kirti Kulhari, 40, Dating 39-Year-Old Rajeev Siddhartha 4 Years After Divorce From Saahil Sehgal, Couple's Cosy Photos Go Viral

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kirti Kulhari, 40, has found love again, years after her 2021 separation from husband and actor Saahil Sehgal. She is now reportedly dating her Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha, 39. Although the two were not paired opposite each other on the show, Kirti and Rajeev have seemingly found love in one another.

Kirti Kulhari In Relationship With Rajeev Siddhartha

While Kirti and Rajeev are yet to make their relationship official, their cosy photos have gone viral on social media, adding more fuel to the dating rumours and seemingly confirming that they are indeed a couple.

While the timeline of their relationship remains unclear, Kirti once shared a photo with Rajeev in which the two were seen holding hands inside a car. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Have a beautiful time love. Till we meet again," and tagged Rajeev in the photo.

Sharing a selfie from their Diwali celebrations, the actress was seen in a cosy moment with Rajeev, holding him close as the two smiled warmly for the camera.

In another selfie, Kirti was seen praising Rajeev as she wrote, "M so proud of u. Shine bright and have a fabulous #openingshow #zenkatha #royaloperahouse."

According to India Today, Kirti and Rajeev began as friends while working together on the sets of Four More Shots Please!, but soon realised they shared a deeper connection.

Read Also Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Directing Full Plate With Kirti Kulhari While Battling Stage 4 Cancer:...

Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal

Kirti and Saahil announced their separation in 2021, with the actress sharing a note for those 'who really care,' stating that she was 'in a good place' and 'would not be commenting further' on the matter.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal had tied the knot in 2016.