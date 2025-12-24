Rakesh Roshan Gets Into Argument With Eunuchs At Nephew Eshaan Roshan's Mumbai Wedding, Netizens REACT: ₹10 Lakh Maang Liye Honge...'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran director Rakesh Roshan recently attended his nephew Eshaan Roshan's wedding in Mumbai. Eshaan tied the knot with his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh, on Tuesday, December 23, in the presence of the Roshan family and close friends.

However, a video from the event has now gone viral, showing Rakesh reportedly getting into a heated argument with eunuchs outside the venue in Mumbai.

Rakesh Roshan Argues With Eunuchs At Nephew Eshaan's Wedding

In one of the videos, the eunuchs were seen blessing the bride, Aishwarya, who was dressed in a pink bridal outfit, though she appeared slightly awkward. Another clip showed an irritated Rakesh speaking to the eunuchs, who also seemed annoyed, stating that they were there only to bless the newlyweds.

Eshaan Roshan was also visible in the footage. Later, Rakesh Roshan was seen posing with Eshaan for the paparazzi.

Netizens React

Soon after the video went viral, netizens reacted, with a user commenting, "10 lakh maang liye honge coz they earn in crores na!" Another commented, "To seek blessings or to loot from them? Why are projecting as a mistake of Rakesh ji?"

"Why should money give them this clear extortion," read another comment. Someone else wrote, "They are not there to congratulate but to extort money. They run a big racket in every city." A third user commented, "They are looters. The government needs to control them."

Hrithik Roshan also attended his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two sons.

On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also made an appearance at the wedding, accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

