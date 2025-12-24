Uorfi Javed Slams 'Fake' Harassment Rumours, Shares Shocking CCTV Revelations: '3.30 Baje Mere Ghar Ke Bahar...'

Urfi Javed | Instagram

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to address recent rumours of her trying to "Frame innocent men." Clarifying the claims, she said, "Mumbai mein, Shah Rukh, Salman ke alawa kisi ke pas fame nahi hai... No one cares if you are famous her (sic)."

The Bigg Boss and Follow Kar Lo Yaar fame star further explained how she was allegedly harassed by some men claiming to be her ex. "3.30 baje mere ghar ke bahar bell bajti hai, some men are shouting ke Urfi ke friend hain, Darwaja Kholo (At 3:30, the doorbell rings outside my house, and some men are shouting that they are Urfi's friends, saying, Open the door)." She claimed that the men were drunk.

Sharing a video of the men standing outside her door, Uorfi said she asked them to leave after threatening to call the police. She then checked the CCTV footage and discovered the men were from the 13th floor. These men claimed to be Uorfi's boyfriend, with whom she allegedly hooked up. She clarified, "I don't know these men. I have never seen these men in my entire life (sic)."

According to Uorfi, the men denied ever coming to her house. They reportedly behaved rudely, saying things like "Nikal yaha se." The actress and influencer then filed a police complaint. She also addressed those claiming she had edited the CCTV footage, saying, "Ye society wale mere dost nahi hain." After a society meeting, the men claimed they had come at night seeking an autograph.

Uorfi concluded her post saying, "Jo log bol rahe hain na- I'm trying to frame innocent men- One, Why will I frame them? Mera motive kya hai? Mujhe paise mil rahe ho, maine paison ki demand kari ho, kuch galat kiya ho...mujhe kya mil raha hai isse?"

Avantika Mohan commented on Uorfi's post with concern, saying, "This is not okay! Sounds extremely dangerous, I can’t think of all possible scenarios that could have happened. Be safe Urfi (sic)."