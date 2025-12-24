Eisha Singh Birthday: Rumoured Boyfriend Avinash Mishra's Heartfelt Wish For Naagin 7 Star; 'Always Here For You '

Eisha Singh | Instagram

It's Naagin 7 cast Eisha Singh's birthday today! Actress has often been linked to fellow actor Avinash Mishra. There were rumours about Avinash being the 'rumoured boyfriend' of Eisha. However, Avinash has previously made it clear that they are just 'good friends.'

Avinash uploaded a picture with Eisha on his Instagram story with caption, "Hello crazy girl, wishing you a very happy bday (sic)." He added, "Never thought jo bond ese ghar me bana jaha hum ek dusre ke competition the and aj ek dusre ke supporter, well wisher & motivator hai. Sry I'm extremely bad with words, but always here for you (sic)."

Eisha Singh | Instagram

Eisha turns 27 today. She was born on December 24, 1998. She is known for her roles in Ishq Ka Rang Safed and was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 18 alongside Avinash.

Isha Malviya, on the other hand, was seen posting a cute birthday post for her friend. She uploaded a screenshot from their video call session with caption, "Happy birthday meri dushman love you @eishasingh (sic)."

Eisha Singh | Instagram

There has been rumour about Eisha and Avinash dating each other. Speaking about the link-up, Eisha said, "I don’t see a ring here (showing her ring finger), so I’m not engaged for sure. If I’m getting engaged to someone why will I hide it (sic)," as per TOI. She added, "Avinash and I are very good friends. When we read the rumours we actually laugh it off. Maine bola engagement hogayi aur humein pata bhi nahi chala aur hum he invited nahi the. These are all rumours and are baseless. Just treat them as rumours and everyone should laugh it off (sic)."