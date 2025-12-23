Naagin 7 New Promo: Tejasswi Prakash Joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Powerful Mother-Daughter Twist- Watch VIDEO

Naagin 7 | Colors TV

The new promo of Naagin 7 has been released ahead of its premiere. The promo features lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary alongside Tejasswi Prakash. It hints that destruction is about to begin as a dragon attempts to destroy the Naagin.

The first episode will show Tejasswi playing the role of Anantkul ki Naagin Ananta’s mother. The promo depicts her giving birth to Priyanka’s character. Tejasswi will be making a special cameo appearance in the show. Ananta is set to seek revenge for the death of her mother, played by Tejasswi.

The new promo of Colors TV's Naagin 7 was released during the launch event of the show. All the major lead actors were present at the launch event party.

As fans spotted Tejasswi in the promo, one viewer speculated, "So Ananta will be Pragati daughter?????" Another fan celebrated Tejasswi’s appearance, writing, "Naagin will always hv a piece of my heart it gave Teju soo much, it will be heartbreaking to watch her character die but Ig every ending is the new beginning can't wait to see her living the naagin legacy one last time also all the best to #Naagin7 team (sic)."

In Naagin 7, Priyanka, who plays Ananta, is the daughter of Tejasswi’s character, Pragati. It remains to be seen how Pragati meets her end in the show, as her death will serve as the catalyst for the central revenge storyline.

Currently Tejasswi is appearing as a contestant on Laughter Chefs Season 3. In the show, she is seen teaming up with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Naagin 7 is set to premiere on December 27, 2025 (Saturday) at 8 PM, exclusively on Colors TV and JioHotstar. New episodes of the show will air every Saturday and Sunday.