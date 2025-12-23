Ram Gopal Varma Slams 'Uncouth, Dirty' Actor Sivaji For Asking Women To Dress Modestly: 'Put Your Opinions Where They Belong'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma slammed actor Sivaji for his recent comments on women. For the unawares, during a promotional event of his film Dhandoraa, Sivaji gave unsolicited advice to women and actresses when he asked them to dress "modestly." This did not go down well with a section of social media users and celebrities.

Varma also took to his official X account to lash out at Sivaji. He said that the actor should 'moral police' women in his home if they are willing to bear a 'dirty' man like him. The Rangeela director also called him 'uncouth'.

Reacting to a post shared by actor Manoj Manoj to criticise Sivaji, Varma wrote, "I don’t know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here… Hey Shivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them."

He added, "With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong."

On the other hand, Manoj Manchu slammed Sivaji saying, "This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable. Respect and accountability should start with individual behavior, not by shaming women for how they dress. Public figures must speak responsibly, especially when their words influence society."

He added, "Comments like these violate the spirit of Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India. Equality, dignity, and personal liberty are non negotiable, women's clothing is not up for public judgment. I unequivocally apologize on behalf of those senior actors whose derogatory remarks have demeaned women and reduced them to objects. Such words do not represent all men. We cannot, and will not, normalize or ignore this behavior. Women deserve respect, dignity, and equality at all times. Silence is not an option, and accountability is essential," he added.

Came across some deeply disappointing comments last night.



What did Sivaji say during the event?

The 54-year-old actor said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

He added, "People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart."

Sivaji is also receiving backlash from netizens.

Sivaji is known for films like Missamma, Satyabhama and Court - State vs a Nobody. He also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.