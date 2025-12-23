 'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses Shouldn't Wear Revealing Clothes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses Shouldn't Wear Revealing Clothes

'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses Shouldn't Wear Revealing Clothes

Telugu actor Sivaji sparked controversy after advising actresses to avoid revealing outfits at the Dhandora pre-release event in Hyderabad. Slamming his remarks, singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote on X, "Unbelievable how women are treated," and mocked Sivaji for wearing jeans while telling women to follow 'Indian culture,' urging him to stick to dhotis instead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Chinmayi Sripada, Sivaji |

Telugu actor Sivaji has sparked controversy after advising actresses to wear traditional clothes and avoid revealing outfits or flaunting their 'physical assets' at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandora in Hyderabad on Monday, December 22. Soon after, he was slammed by netizens on social media for his disgraceful remarks against women. Singer Chinmayi Sripada also lashed out at Sivaji, asking him to strictly wear only dhotis and follow Indian culture.

Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks On Actresses' Clothing

Chinmayi took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Tuesday, "Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like ‘Daridrapu Munda’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘Saamaan’ - a word incels use. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is - these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘Daridrapu Munda’. He himself wears Jeans and Hoodie."

Read Also
'Controlling A Mob Is Not Actress' Job': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Viral Video Of Samantha Being...
article-image

Chinmayi Sripada Asks Sivaji To Only Wear Dhotis

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak District; Video
Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak District; Video
Virat Kohli's Chinnaswamy Stadium Return Delayed, Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Moved To CoE Amid Security Concerns; Reports
Virat Kohli's Chinnaswamy Stadium Return Delayed, Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Moved To CoE Amid Security Concerns; Reports
Coforge Shares Drop Nearly 7%, Fund-Raising Plan To Be Discussed In December 26 Board Meeting
Coforge Shares Drop Nearly 7%, Fund-Raising Plan To Be Discussed In December 26 Board Meeting
Silver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Surging From ₹7,900 Per Kg To ₹2.16 Lakh In 2025
Silver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Surging From ₹7,900 Per Kg To ₹2.16 Lakh In 2025

She added, "He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu and if he is married, wear the Kankanam and Mettelu to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable."

Read Also
'Getting Groped Is My Fault?': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Bringing Up Her Sexual Abuse,...
article-image

What Telugu Actor Sivaji Said

At the event, Sivaji praised the event's anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree and said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

"People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart. Freedom is precious, don’t lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line," he said.

In 2023, Sivaji participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 (Telugu), and emerged as the second runner-up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses...

'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses...

Ahaan Panday Birthday: Aneet Padda Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Saiyaara Co-Star & Rumoured...

Ahaan Panday Birthday: Aneet Padda Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Saiyaara Co-Star & Rumoured...

'Mein Wapas Aa Gaya': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Restored, Fans React...

'Mein Wapas Aa Gaya': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Restored, Fans React...

'Divya Bharti Crying In The Grave': Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main...

'Divya Bharti Crying In The Grave': Kartik Aaryan's Version Of Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main...

Ananya Panday Gets Emotional As Amitabh Bachchan Praises Her Performance In Kesari Chapter 2:...

Ananya Panday Gets Emotional As Amitabh Bachchan Praises Her Performance In Kesari Chapter 2:...