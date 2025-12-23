'Just Unbelievable': Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks That Actresses Shouldn't Wear Revealing Clothes

Chinmayi Sripada, Sivaji |

Telugu actor Sivaji has sparked controversy after advising actresses to wear traditional clothes and avoid revealing outfits or flaunting their 'physical assets' at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandora in Hyderabad on Monday, December 22. Soon after, he was slammed by netizens on social media for his disgraceful remarks against women. Singer Chinmayi Sripada also lashed out at Sivaji, asking him to strictly wear only dhotis and follow Indian culture.

Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Remarks On Actresses' Clothing

Chinmayi took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Tuesday, "Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like ‘Daridrapu Munda’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘Saamaan’ - a word incels use. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is - these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘Daridrapu Munda’. He himself wears Jeans and Hoodie."

Chinmayi Sripada Asks Sivaji To Only Wear Dhotis

She added, "He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu and if he is married, wear the Kankanam and Mettelu to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable."

Actor Sivaji must issue an apology to women and heroines for his derogatory and regressive remarks.



His comments target women who choose to wear anything other than a saree or what he personally defines as a “fully covered dress.”



He went on to say:



“ మీ అందం చీర లోనే ఉంది… pic.twitter.com/lT76FRHw3O — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) December 23, 2025

What Telugu Actor Sivaji Said

At the event, Sivaji praised the event's anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree and said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

"People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart. Freedom is precious, don’t lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line," he said.

In 2023, Sivaji participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 (Telugu), and emerged as the second runner-up.