 'Getting Groped Is My Fault?': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Bringing Up Her Sexual Abuse, Saying She Couldn't 'Save' Herself
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada hit back at an X user on Tuesday, who mentioned her sexual abuse allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu, saying she could not 'save' herself when she was molested after she defended her husband Rahul Ravindran's mangalsutra remark. Slamming the troll, Chinmayi wrote, "Yes, because getting groped and molested is MY fault… please vanish into Delhi’s thin air."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada hit back at an X user who brought up her sexual abuse allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu, saying that she could not 'save' herself when she was molested. This came after the singer responded to a tweet about her husband Rahul Ravindran's mangalsutra remark, where he stated that it is his wife's choice whether to wear it or not, since it's unfair that men have no visible sign of being married. In her reply, Chinmayi noted the rage from men who were abusing her husband online and added that she was genuinely worried for women in such spaces.

Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Bringing Up Her Sexual Abuse

Amid the responses, one user posted, "You couldn't save your ass when Vairamuthu allegedly groped you, but here you are worried for other women." Chinmayi did not hold back and lashed out at him, saying, "Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I don't have to breathe it."

'Should've Never Been Birthed By Your Mother': Chinmayi Sripaada SLAMS X User For Sharing Obscene...
article-image

Further, the troll questioned Chinmayi on why she often brings up Hindu culture whenever a rape occurs and asked why she calls India the 'rape capital.' To this, she replied, "I asked you Why did you have to bring up my sexual abuse. I have no answer and India anyway gets a travel advisory for women from every country. You are a rape apologist and the reason why India is a rape capital is because of people like you."

Back in 2018, Chinmayi called out Vairamuthu claiming that he had sexually harassed her at his house.

