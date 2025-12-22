Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 22: Poddar Family Reunites, But Another Chaos Awaits

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 22: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Dadisa, Vidya, and Kajal embracing each other after resolving their differences. Abhira then urges Manisha to agree to Kiara and Abir's wedding, while Kiara also pleads with her mother to give her a chance.

After much persuasion, Manisha finally wears the ring given by Abir, signalling her acceptance of the marriage. She blesses Kiara and Abir, and the couple later apologises to Bua and Fufasa. Soon, it appears that the entire family has accepted the union and is happy about the wedding.

However, the mood takes a shocking turn when Krish realises that the people demanding money have come to his house. They attack him, and as he is being beaten, Abhira hears the noise and knocks on the door. Krish asks her to leave, and she grows suspicious about why he is destroying the room, unaware that he is being assaulted inside. The attackers threaten Krish, warning him that they will harm Maira if their money is not returned.

Meanwhile, one of the men secretly places a tracker in Maira’s purse. Later, when Abhira sees Maira talking to an unknown person, she becomes worried and advises her not to interact with strangers. She also explains the difference between good and bad touch, trying to protect her.

The episode ends with Armaan asking Abhira to leave Krish alone for some time. The two argue over whether Krish is responsible for stealing the ring, with Armaan stating that buying the ring at the auction is their only option.

In the promo, Maira discovers the tracker inside her bag, while Abhira receives a call from the police station, leaving her completely shocked.