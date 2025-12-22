Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Pari's Birthday Turns Into A Family Feud

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | star plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Noina asking Mihir about his court date. She then offers to accompany him to court, but Mihir sarcastically tells her not to support him.

Noina is annoyed by Mihir's behavior but believes that once they are married, everything will fall into place.

Meanwhile, Angad is seen enjoying life in the chawl. While carrying two buckets full of water, his kids accidentally trip him, causing him to fall and spill all the water. When his kids ask if he used to live in a big bungalow, he dismisses it, saying that their mother just tells them stories.

Noina later asks Mihir for a divorce update. Mihir explains that the divorce has not yet been finalized because Tulsi has not appeared in court.

Elsewhere, Pari calls her father Mihir, requesting some time with him. Meanwhile, Tulsi is seen making sheera to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Pari informs everyone at home that it’s her birthday, and those who had forgotten wish her. Remembering her mother, Pari reflects on the situation while Mihir urges everyone to move on with their lives.

During a family meal, Mitali and Ritik end up fighting. Ritik criticizes Mitali for being careless about her family and being preoccupied with fashion and trips. In return, Mitali insults Ritik for marrying him, calling him a loser. The entire family begins bickering, escalating into a full-blown argument.

The fight concludes with Mihir suggesting they sell the house and let everyone go their separate ways. Pari becomes emotional as everyone slowly leaves the table.

The promo then shows Tulsi spotting Mihir and Noina at a fair. Noina also notices Tulsi. Will they finally come face-to-face after six long years?