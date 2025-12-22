 'We Love Shilpa Shinde As Angoori': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fans Celebrate Actress's Grand Comeback After Nearly 10 Years
'We Love Shilpa Shinde As Angoori': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fans Celebrate Actress's Grand Comeback After Nearly 10 Years

Shilpa Shinde has returned as the original Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, leaving fans nostalgic and thrilled to see her reprise the iconic role after nearly a decade. As her episode aired, "We Love Shilpa As Angoori" began trending online.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shinde | Instagram

The OG Angoori Bhabhi has returned back to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Fans were really excited to see whether Shilpa Shinde will fit in the role she did nearly 10 years ago.

As the episode featuring Shilpa as Angoori started airing, 'We Love Shilpa As Angoori' started trending online. A user reacted on the first look of the actress, saying, "First look is beautifully amazing..WE LOVE SHILPA AS ANGOORI (sic)." Another wrote, "Thank you very smooch Shilpa ji for being our OG Angoori♡♡ Nostalgia is back !! Same vibe, Same aura❤ Awesome entry !! Loved it so much. WE LOVE SHILPA AS ANGOORI (sic)."

article-image

Recently, Shilpa has been in controversy after she commented on Shubhangi Atre's comic timings. Reacting to the same, Saurabh Raj Jain, actor who played Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, wrote in his post, "Replaced actor entertained audience for around 10 years, being loved throughout, and for whatever reasons when the first actor again steps into the same character which she let go for whatever reasons 10 years back, tells media... the replaced actor isn't as big as her and lacks comic timing, no Ma'm it's YOU who lack basic decency... IYKYK (sic)." One tweeted, "She has magical screen presence. WE LOVE SHILPA AS ANGOORI."

Besides all the controversies, fans seems to be happy with the return of OG Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilppa Shinde.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is available exclusively on ZEE5, with new episodes streaming Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the show on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs, enjoying the latest episodes and past seasons at their convenience, along with all the quirky comedy and beloved characters.

