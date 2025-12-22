 Govinda's Cameo In Avatar 3: AI-Generated Clip Goes Viral As He Says 'Hata Savan Ki Ghata'- Watch VIDEO
An AI-generated clip of Govinda as a Na'vi from Avatar 3 has gone viral, showing him delivering his iconic dialogue "Hata saawan ki ghata" on the big screen.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
After much speculation on whether it was Govinda in Avatar 3, a video is going viral on the internet. The AI generated video shows Govinda in the avatar of Na'vi, giving someone a 'Hata savan ki ghata' lines. In the clip, people are seen watching his performance in the theater.

Netizens React To Govinda's AI-Generated Clip From Avatar 3

Several users are re-posting the viral AI-generated clip of Govinda in Avatar 3. A user joked, "#AVATAR4 Govinda Will Have extended cameo role in AVATAR 4 😱 Govinda will Save Pandora World From Gulabi Humans (sic)." Another wrote, "Govinda finally worked in Avatar again." One tweeted, "Leaked video of Govinda in Avatar."

Govinda Recalls Rejecting Avatar

In an interview with Mukesh Khanna, actor Govinda revealed why he rejected Rs. 18 crore worth role in James Cameron's film Avatar. The actor shared, "I have left an offer of Rs 21.5 crore, and I remember this because it was very painful leaving it (sic)." He added, "He (businessman) asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. I have given the film's title: Avatar." Govinda further revealed that after James said that the actor was handicapped, he refused to do the role. He said, "I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital (sic)."

Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to release on December 19, 2025, continuing James Cameron’s epic sci-fi saga. The film will see the return of key cast members including Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, with new Na’vi clans also being introduced. This installment explores a darker side of Pandora, focusing on the 'Ash People,' a fire-based Na'vi tribe, and will delve deeper into themes of conflict, morality, and survival as tensions rise between different clans and humans, including the marine forces.

