Anupamaa Written Update, December 22: Ishani Steals Bharti's Jewelry Before The Wedding

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 22: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni informing Anupama that the wedding will take place in two days. She assures her that the ceremony will be simple. Rajni then presents gold and gifts to Bharti. Witnessing this, Ishani feels jealous, wondering how Bharti received so many valuables. As Rajni distributes gifts to everyone, Anupama becomes emotional.

Meanwhile, Prarthana arrives at the Shah house with flowers to congratulate Ansh and Motiba on their brand's success. She asks if they are heading somewhere, to which Kinjal replies that they are attending Bharti’s wedding. Kinjal adds that Prarthana can stay back at home with Ansh.

Elsewhere, Rahi reveals that Bharti is marrying into a wealthy family and that the groom is her mother’s childhood friend's son. She also informs that the entire family has been invited to the wedding. However, Parag and Motiba insist that no one from their family should attend the wedding. Despite their objections, Prem and Rahi decide that they will go.

Soon after, Mita informs the family that Raja has gone to Mumbai, which leads everyone to blame Anupama for his decision.

On the other hand, Bharti feels anxious about the jewelry she received from Rajni and asks Tai to keep it safely in the locker. Overhearing this, Ishani comes up with a plan to steal the jewelry. Later, Ishani bumps into a man and realizes that it is Raja.

Raja tells Anupama that he cannot live without Pari. He apologizes to Pari and asks for another chance. At the same time, Anupama receives a call from Motiba, who accuses her of calling Raja to Mumbai. Motiba warns Anupama to send Raja back home or she will create chaos at Bharti’s wedding. This angers Anupama, and she firmly responds that Raja and Pari are adults, and it is not her responsibility to manage their lives.

Anupama then advises Raja to return home and convince his family. She reassures him that Pari will wait for him.

As Tai secures the jewelry in the locker, Ishani sneaks into the house with the intention of stealing it. She successfully steals the jewelry, believing she can now easily rent a car for the entire year. Meanwhile, Anupama notices that Ishani is not in bed. She opens the door and finds her missing.

The promo shows Anupama stating that she will carefully read all legal documents before signing them. However, Rajni plans to manipulate the paperwork in a way that makes it difficult for Anupama to understand, despite her best efforts.