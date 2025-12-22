 'Controlling A Mob Is Not Actress' Job': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Viral Video Of Samantha Being Mobbed At Hyderabad Event
'Controlling A Mob Is Not Actress' Job': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Viral Video Of Samantha Being Mobbed At Hyderabad Event

Several videos showed Samantha struggling to move amid the overwhelming crowd. As the crowd closed in on her, Samantha's security personnel were seen holding her hand and creating a path to escort her safely to her car.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans at The Raja Saab event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation in Hyderabad. On Sunday, the actress was surrounded by a large crowd as she stepped out for the inauguration of a store. In the now-viral videos, Samantha appears visibly restrained by the surge of fans, making it difficult for her to walk or reach her vehicle.

On Monday (December 22), singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her official X account to extend her support to Samantha and her security team.

"The actress’ team including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person. He must have been left with several bruises at the very least. Controlling a mob of humans who don't know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job," she wrote.

article-image

Several videos showed Samantha struggling to move amid the overwhelming crowd. As the crowd closed in on her, Samantha’s security personnel were seen holding her hand and creating a path to escort her safely to her car.

Despite the situation, Samantha remained composed and did not make any public comment as she made her way through the crowd.

Niddhi Agerwal mobbing incident

Recently, the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police reportedly registered a suo motu case against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a promotional event following the mobbing of Nidhhi during a song launch for her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The case was filed on December 18, a day after the incident triggered outrage on social media.

According to the police, the event, which was held at Lulu Mall, drew a massive crowd of fans, leading to chaos and a serious breach of security.

article-image

Videos of the incident that have since gone viral show Nidhhi struggling to navigate through a dense crowd as fans surrounded her in an attempt to take photographs and interact with her.

