Ikkis FIRST Review: 'Eyes Filled With Tears Of Joy And Pride', Amitabh Bachchan Praises Grandson Agastya Nanda's Film

Ikkis FIRST Review | X (Twitter)

Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis is all set to release on January 1, 2026, but on Monday night, there was a special screening of the film organised, which was attended by family members of the movie's team. Amitabh Bachchan has watched Ikkis and on his blog, has praised Agastya and the film.

After revealing that he watched the movie, Big B recollected Agastya's younger days and wrote, "Emotions flow .. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Agastya Nanda's Performance In Ikkis

Big B further praised Agastya's performance in the film, and wrote, "Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth , just the Arun Khetarpal soldier , who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old , defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema .. (sic)."

Further praising the film's direction, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "And the film flawless in its presentation .. its writing .. its Direction .. And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride .. unable to speak out .. In silence .. The silence that belongs to me .. my understanding .. no other .. (sic)."

While Big B wrote about Agastya and Ikkis in his blog, he has not mentioned anything about his Sholay co-star Dharmendra. But, we are sure he might have felt very emotional while watching Dharam ji on the big screens for the last time.

Ikkis Release Date

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis was slated to release on December 25, 2025. But, it has been postponed to January 1, 2026, which makes it the first release of the year.