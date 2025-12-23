Man Secretly Records Jacqueline Fernandez At Delhi Restaurant With Mystery Person, Actress Reacts As VIDEO Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gone viral on social media after an Instagram user, Rishabh Sethia, shared a clip showing her enjoying lunch at a Delhi restaurant. The actress was spotted with a mystery man, and the two were seen engaged in a deep conversation.

Man Secretly Records Jacqueline Fernandez At Delhi Restaurant

On Monday evening, the Instagram user shared the video, writing "I think she is Jacqueline Fernandez" on it, along with the caption, "What do you think?" He also added the actress' hit song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from her 2015 film Roy.

Check out the video:

Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts

The video quickly went viral and caught Jacqueline's attention as well. Reacting to it, the actress commented, "Yup that's me," adding a laughing emoji in good humour.

Jacqueline Fernandez Replaced In Kick 2?

Recently, reports stated that Kriti Sanon is set to replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2, the sequel to the 2014 film starring her and Salman Khan.

However, a report in Pinkvilla said, "All reports doing the rounds about Kick 2, including speculation around casting changes, are completely false and baseless. No official details have been planned, and the makers will share information only when the time is right."

It was earlier reported that Sajid Nadiadwala is working on a script for the next installment of the Salman Khan Kick franchise.

Jacqueline Fernandez Work Front

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film's star-studded cast included Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever, among others.

Next, she has Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025, but was then postponed.