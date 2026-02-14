Has Rajpal Yadav Been Released From Jail? Viral Video Shows Actor Thanking Salman Khan- Fact Check

Rajpal Yadav viral video |

A video of Rajpal Yadav is currently going viral on social media, showing the actor thanking Salman Khan. Many viewers are speculating that Rajpal has been released from jail thanks to Salman. But is this true? Has Yadav actually been released from the jail in the Rs. 9 crore debt case?

Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Has The Actor Really Been Released From Jail?

A video of Rajpal Yadav is currently going viral online, sparking speculation that he has been released from jail. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain, Salman bhai ke sath aaj baith ke, andar se bhot Khushi mehsoos hoti hai," praising Salman Khan for always being there to help others. He added that it’s rare to find someone like Salman in the industry. When asked by the media about getting bail, Yadav said, "Sach me relieve mehsoos kar raha hoon."

@BeingSalmanKhan that's really nice of you to help him in his extremely difficult time. — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) February 14, 2026

The video being shared online is not recent, it's from an earlier time when Rajpal Yadav was released after a previous jail term. Rajpal was first sent to prison in 2018, serving around three months after being convicted for failing to repay a Rs 5 crore loan taken to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata, where multiple issued cheques bounced and triggered legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It’s a old video he is still in jail check the fact first or Google about the news — Jinnie Jaaz (@imjinniejazz) February 14, 2026

Fake news he is still in jail it' is a old video — ViralX (@_ViralX_) February 14, 2026

Several users online believe the video is from the current time. One wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan that's really nice of you to help him in his extremely difficult time." However, others rushed to clarify, saying, "Fake news he is still in jail it' is a old video." Another added, "It’s a old video he is still in jail check the fact first or Google about the news."

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently spoke about Rajpal Yadav’s situation, saying he has known the actor for over 20 years and considers him hardworking and kind-hearted. He added that he had advised producers to pay Rajpal more than his usual fee to support him during this difficult time. Priyadarshan said, "The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."

Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar Jail after surrendering on February 5, 2026, in connection with a long‑running Rs. 9 crore cheque‑bounce and debt case. The dispute stems from a loan he took to finance a film project, which he was unable to fully repay.