Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Dia Mirza Questions Mumbaikars 'What Idea Of Infrastructure Do You Support'

Dia Mirza |

The Mumbai metro pillar collapse has left Mumbaikars shaken, raising concerns about how a single lapse can cost lives. One person was killed and three others were severely injured after a portion of the parapet from an under-construction metro bridge fell onto an autorickshaw. The tragic incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the city’s infrastructure standards and asking what kind of development Mumbaikars are truly being promised.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the incident, asking, "What idea of infrastructure do you support?" Calling out the recent metro pillar incident, the actress further added, "One that kills, suffocates, and destroys health and life? Or One that cares for and values life?" Her post sparked mixed reactions online. One user replied, "Nothing like that, no suffocation ! Daily going in tremendous rush like kide makode caused more problems to self respect & self esteem." Another wrote, "Obviously, One that cares for and values life."

Nothing like that, no suffocation ! Daily going in tremendous rush like kide makode caused more problems to self respect & self esteem — FanofModi (@fanofmodi1112) February 14, 2026

Obviously,One that cares for and values life. — Debasish Pradhan (@PradhanBit) February 14, 2026

Not just Dia, but Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya also reacted to the Mumbai metro pillar collapse. Sharing his concern on Instagram, he wrote, "I always get scared whenever I go under a metro bridge… trust me. This is exactly what I always fear!"

Rahul Vaidya |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, while the state government announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and full coverage of medical expenses for the injured. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) regretted the incident, urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation, and confirmed a high-level investigation, assuring strict action against those responsible. Meanwhile, a fine of Rs. 5 crore was imposed on the contractor and Rs. 1 crore on the general consultants. The investigation into the Mumbai metro pillar collapse is currently underway.