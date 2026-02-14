Engaged Season 2: Jiya Shankar Reveals Her Partner Is A Virgo, Elvish Yadav Teases 'Kahi Main Hi Toh Nahi'- Watch VIDEO

Engaged Season 2 |

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are set to co-host Engaged Season 2, which premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. In a Valentine’s Day special interaction with Free Press, the duo took part in a fun compatibility challenge to see who knows the other better. Jiya emerged as the clear winner, answering most questions correctly and proving she knows Elvish better than he knows her.

During a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Jiya revealed that her current partner is a Virgo. This made Elvish joke by saying, "Kahi ye main hi to nahi." Well, people were already assuming that both are dating each other in real life and thought the engagement story was indeed true. But, that's not what the truth is.

When asked whether Jiya is a beach person or a mountain person, she said she prefers the beach, while Elvish insisted she is more of a mountain lover. Justifying his answer, he joked, “Tum beach person ban gaye ho ab? Jab pehle hum saath the to yeh mountain mountain karti thi,” implying that she used to prefer the mountains earlier. Jiya laughed and admitted that her preferences have recently changed.

However, the duo gave the same answer when asked what Jiya would choose to marry for. Both agreed that she would tie the knot for love, not for comfort.

Engaged Season 2: Where To Watch?

Engaged Season 2 is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. The first two episodes dropped on Valentine's Day, February 14. Both the episodes are around 45 to 50 minutes long. The new

Amid the buzz around Engaged Season 2, Elvish and Jiya shared a photo of themselves holding hands, with Jiya flaunting a prominent ring. The post quickly fueled speculation about a possible engagement between the two. However, it was later revealed to be nothing more than a promotional stunt for their upcoming show.